Massachusetts voters weigh ballot issues on union rights, wages and psychedelics

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters decide five ballot issues Tuesday, including giving union rights to drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Other questions would allow the use of certain plant-based psychedelics, eliminate the use of statewide tests as a high school graduation requirement and gradually increase the minimum hourly wage for workers who collect tips.

Allow Uber, Lyft drivers to unionize

Drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are considered independent contractors who don’t have the right to unionize under federal law.

The proposal would allow them to unionize in the state. Drivers wouldn’t be required to participate. Individual companies could team up to form associations to represent their interests in negotiations.

Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, president of the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society, speaks at a rally near the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024 in opposition to a ballot question that would allow residents 21 and older to grow and use plant-based psychedelics in certain circumstances. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve LeBlanc

As part of the measure, the state would have the right to approve negotiated contracts. The proposal would also create a hearing process when a company or union is charged with an unfair work practice.

Unions pushed for the change despite a settlement announced in June by the state attorney general’s office guaranteeing Uber and Lyft drivers earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour.

Opponents said the measure will raise prices for riders without directly benefitting drivers. Critics also argued that the question would create what they call “a new radical labor category” that is inconsistent with federal labor laws and say the drivers already enjoy benefits including the higher hourly rate and paid sick and family medical leave.

Raise minimum wage for tipped workers

The proposal would gradually increase how much employers must pay workers who collect tips, like servers in restaurants.

The state’s wage for tipped workers is now $6.75 an hour, while the minimum hourly wage for most other workers is $15. Now, if a worker doesn’t earn enough in tips to bring them up to $15 an hour, the employer must make up the difference.

Under the proposal, employers would have to pay tipped workers $9.60 on Jan. 1. By Jan. 1, 2029, employers would have to pay them the state’s full minimum wage.

Supporters argued tips should be a reward for good service, not a subsidy for low wages. Critics said the proposal would reduce overall wages for servers, increase costs for restaurants, raise the price of eating out and could force some neighborhood eateries to close.

Legalize psychedelics

The ballot issue would allow residents 21 and older to grow and use plant-based psychedelics in certain circumstances, making it the third state to legalize some mind-altering drugs that are considered illegal by the federal government.

The psychedelics would include two found in so-called “magic mushrooms” — psilocybin and psilocyn — and three from plants — mescaline, dimethyltryptamine, and ibogaine.

The measure would allow the substances to be purchased at approved locations for use under the supervision of a licensed facilitator. Although it would prohibit retail sale, it would let individuals grow psychedelics at home and share them.

The proposal would allow for the regulation and taxation of psychedelics and create a five-member commission to oversee the industry.

Critics warned it could lead to a black market. They also argued the centers would not be prevented from giving psychedelics to people considered high risk, like those with schizophrenia, bipolar illness or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Drop tests as requirement for high school diploma

Massachusetts students must pass comprehensive tests to receive a high school diploma. The ballot issue wouldn’t get rid of the tests, but passing them would no longer be required for graduation.

The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests are given in mathematics, science and technology and English.

Instead of passing the tests, students would be required to finish coursework certified by the local school district and achieve state academic standards in the subjects.

Teachers unions have been among the strongest critics of using the tests as a graduation requirement, saying that “teaching to the test” limits their ability to give students a fuller education.

Supporters of the tests argued that without the testing requirement, school districts will adopt lower standards so students can graduate. They said it’s unfair to grant diplomas to students who aren’t ready.

Allow audit of the Legislature

The proposal would give the state auditor the authority to audit the Massachusetts Legislature — a ballot question spearheaded by state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who served in both the state House and Senate.

DiZoglio argued the Legislature is the only state entity refusing to be audited, ranks as one of the least transparent in the country and is one of a few that exempts itself from public records laws.

Critics said the question would violate the separation of powers outlined in the Massachusetts Constitution.

They also argued that the giving DiZoglio and her successors the power to audit the Legislature would turn them into “political actors” with undue influence on the legislative process. Legislative leaders have called the proposed audit unnecessary.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.