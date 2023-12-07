Massachusetts man drives into utility workers and officer, steals cruiser, then flees, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver in a suburb of Boston crashed into at least two individuals and a police officer before stealing a police car, fleeing the scene and then crashing the cruiser, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Police said they arrested the suspect after a foot pursuit. They did not immediately release the name of the male suspect.

The first crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Totten Pond Road in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

A spokesperson for National Grid said members of a utility crew were struck by the vehicle. At least three team members were injured and transferred to a local hospital, and indications are that at least one worker suffered serious injuries, according to the utility.

Waltham police did not immediately offer additional details.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and local and state police said the investigation is still active and updates will be provided as they become available.

