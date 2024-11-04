Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren wins third term in US Senate

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren won a third term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Warren fended off a challenge from Republican John Deaton, an attorney who moved to the state from Rhode Island earlier this year. Deaton tried to portray the former Harvard Law School professor as out of touch with ordinary Bay State residents.

Warren cast herself as a champion for an embattled middle class and a critic of regulations benefitting the wealthy. She has remained popular in the state despite coming in third in Massachusetts in her 2020 bid for president.

Warren first burst onto the national scene during the 2008 financial crisis with calls for tougher consumer safeguards, resulting in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

She has gone on to become one of her party’s most prominent liberal voices.

FILE — Republican John Deaton, candidate for the U.S. Senate, during a campaign stop at American Legion Post 302, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Rehoboth, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa

“I first ran for the Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else and I won because Massachusetts voters know it too,” Warren said in a recent campaign ad.

In 2012, Warren defeated Republican Scott Brown, who was elected after the death of longtime Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy to serve out the last two years of his term. Six years later, she easily defeated Republican challenger Geoff Diehl.

During the campaign, Deaton likened himself to former popular moderate Republican Massachusetts governors like Bill Weld and Charlie Baker, and said he did not support Donald Trump’s bid for a second term as president.

Although the candidates have taken similar stands on some issues, they’ve tried to sharply distinguish themselves from each other.

Both expressed sympathy for migrants entering the country but faulted each other for not doing enough to confront the country’s border crisis during a debate on WBZ-TV. Both said they support abortion rights.

Warren’s popularity failed to translate when she ran for the White House in 2020. After a relatively strong start, Warren’s presidential hopes faded in part under withering criticism from Trump who taunted her over her claims of Native American heritage.

She ultimately finished third in Massachusetts, behind Joe Biden and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

