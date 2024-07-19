Man pleads guilty to federal charges in attack on Louisville mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at Louisville’s current mayor when he was a candidate in 2022 pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges stemming from the attack.

Quintez Brown pleaded guilty to interference with federally protected activities and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The courthouse was a short drive from where the attack occurred in early 2022. Brown was arrested by Louisville police shortly after the shooting.

Under the plea agreement, federal prosecutors proposed a sentence of 15 to 18 years. U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton set sentencing for Oct. 21. Brown had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison on the federal charges.

Brown answered “yes, sir” to a series of procedural questions posed to him by the judge.

When the judge asked if he fired the weapon because the candidate was running for mayor, Brown replied, “Yes, sir.”

Craig Greenberg, at the time a mayoral candidate, was not hit by the gunfire, but a bullet grazed his sweater. The Democrat went on to be elected mayor of Kentucky’s largest city later that year.

Following the hearing, Greenberg said he respects the legal system and accepts the plea agreement.

“I’m relieved the other victims and our families won’t have to relive that horrific experience during a trial,” he said in a statement.

Authorities have said Greenberg was at his downtown Louisville campaign headquarters in February 2022 with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway and began firing multiple rounds. One staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using tables and desks, and the shooter fled. No one in Greenberg’s campaign office was injured.

Brown went to Greenberg’s home the day before the attack but left after the gun he brought with him jammed, according to federal prosecutors. The morning of the shooting, prosecutors said Brown purchased another gun at a pawn shop. He then took a Lyft ride to Greenberg’s campaign’s office, where the attack occurred.

Brown was a social justice activist and former newspaper intern who was running as an independent for Louisville Metro Council. Brown had been prolific on social media before the shooting, especially when it came to social justice issues.

Brown, who is in his 20s, waved to family and friends before he was led from the courtroom after the hearing Friday.

A doctor hired by the defense to evaluate Brown concluded earlier this year that Brown has “a serious mental illness involving a major mood disorder and psychosis,” according to court records.

He was also charged in state court with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Greenberg has made gun violence a common theme as mayor. He has urged state and federal lawmakers to take action to enable Louisville and other cities to do more to combat gun violence.

“Violence has no place in our political world,” the mayor said in his statement Friday. “As a fortunate survivor, I will continue to work with strong resolve to end gun violence in our city and country.”

