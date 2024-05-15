Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of off-duty New Orleans officer and his friend in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup at a Houston restaurant in 2021, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Frederick Jackson pleaded guilty to two murder counts in exchange for a 60-year prison sentence, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Jackson, 22, from San Antonio, pleaded guilty in the killing of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, 43.

Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a restaurant patio on Aug. 21, 2021, when two men wearing hoodies approached, tried to rob them, then shot them, police said. The suspects fled but were later arrested, according to police.

Briscoe, who had been a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans police department, was pronounced dead at the scene. Riculfy died 10 days later in a Houston hospital.

Briscoe and Riculfy were members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and were taking the trip with club members when they were shot.

Jackson pleaded guilty in a Houston court on Tuesday. He had been set to stand trial this week.

“This was a well-trained police officer from a major city who was just minding his own business and enjoying time off with friends on vacation,” Ogg said in a statement. “It is an absolute tragedy, and it shows that anyone, anywhere can be the victim of a violent crime.”

Jackson must serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He is set to be formally sentenced on Monday.

Two other men, Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, 24, and Khalil Nelson, 21, still face trial in the shooting. Both remain jailed.

