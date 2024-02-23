Man killed in New York City subway car

NEW YORK (AP) — A 45-year-old man was killed in a New York City subway car early Friday morning, police said.

The New York Police Department said the man was killed around 5 a.m. as he was riding a southbound D Train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station in the Bronx.

A police spokeswoman initially said the man was shot in the torso but later described the victim’s fatal injury as a “puncture wound.” Officers found the man unconscious and he was later pronounced dead at the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital.

Authorities said they are searching for three men who fled the train after the shooting. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Trains were skipping the station during the morning commute, authorities said. Police officials are scheduled to hold a news briefing on the incident Friday afternoon.

The killing came after a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting at a different subway station in the Bronx earlier this month.

