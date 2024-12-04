Man killed in a shooting outside a New York City hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday outside a Hilton that is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center. Police say the shooter fled.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The man’s name was not immediately released.

