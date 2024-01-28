Man in his 80s kills wife, 2 adult children in murder-suicide at Los Angeles home, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man in his 80s shot and killed his wife and two adult children before killing himself Saturday at a Los Angeles home, authorities said.

A witness at the residence reported a shooting around 7 p.m. in the Granada Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers forced their way in and the witness directed them to four people dead at the scene in what police characterized as a murder-suicide.

The survivor was barricaded in a room during the shooting and called police, but details on who that person is were not immediately released, ABC 7 reported.

“The only positive point is that you at least have one witness that has survived this incident,” police Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press briefing.

Investigators believe the shooter, who was described only as a man in his 80s, fatally shot his wife, who was also in her 80s, and their two adult children, a man and a woman in their 40s. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a different part of the house, police said.

The names of the gunman and the victims and details on a possible motive were not immediately released.

