Man arrested after making threats, assaulting women in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting women and making “homicidal and suicidal threats” in the downtown area Friday.

Police sent out a “Duty to Warn” notice on social media around 1 p.m. EST, telling people if they see him to call police. They issued a photo of the man in the lobby of a downtown hospital.

“We’re alleging this man has made both homicidal and suicidal threats after sexually assaulting several women downtown,” Louisville police wrote on social media.

The man, 38-year-old Daralle A. Oliver, was arrested across the river in Jeffersonville, Indiana, about 45 minutes after the warning was issued, police said.

Louisville police said he sexually assaulted at least four women, including during two incidents on Friday morning.

Police sent marked and unmarked units to search in an area of downtown known as the hospital corridor.

Police have not said what charges Oliver is facing.

