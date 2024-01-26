Man accused of picking up teen fugitive following escape now facing charges, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who authorities say picked up a teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case after the youth escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital this week is now facing charges while the search for the teen continues.

Michael Diggs, 18, is accused of hindering apprehension, escape, criminal conspiracy and use of a communication facility, city police announced Friday. Court records were unavailable for these charges early Friday, and the city public defender’s office said it has not been assigned to the case.

Authorities said Diggs was driving the vehicle that 17-year-old Shane Pryor was seen getting into less than an hour after he escaped Wednesday from a vehicle in the driveway of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been taken with a hand injury.

Security video shows Pryor was able to go in and out of a few buildings in the area after his escape, said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore. He also was seen talking to people, “asking for a phone … whatever he could do to leave the area,” he said.

Investigators believe he called Diggs, who then picked him up in a car. Police stopped the vehicle in the city on Wednesday night, Vanore said, but Pryor was not in the car. Diggs and another person who was in the vehicle were questioned by police, but no charges have been filed against the other person.

Police had searched the buildings Wednesday and used dogs to search large parking garages, but no lockdowns were imposed, he said. Officers also checked the homes of his relatives in other parts of the city, Vanore said.

Pryor was 14 when he was charged in an October 2020 homicide and has been in a juvenile facility ever since. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy and firearms crimes. He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds and was wearing a blue sweatsuit and sandal-type footwear with socks.

Pryor’s mother has urged her son to turn himself in. She has said the teen fled custody because he turns 18 in two weeks, opening him to being transferred to an adult prison.

