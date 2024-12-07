Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to probation.

U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs sentenced Ronnel Williams Jr. to 5 years probation Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.

Williams’ public defenders did not immediately respond to Associated Press calls and emails requesting comment Friday.

Williams in July pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.

Williams has said he lied in order to buy a gun for a 19-year-old who was too young to purchase the weapon legally. The man Williams bought the gun for faces the same charges and is set to be sentenced Dec. 12. The man has told police that the weapon was stolen from him.

Williams’ lawyer has said Williams has no connection to the parade shooters. The gun was found by law enforcement after the shooting.

The February shooting left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured. Three people have been charged with murder.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.