Louisiana voters to decide on constitutional amendments for crime, courts and finances

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisianians are set to vote Saturday on several constitutional amendments dealing with crime, courts and finances.

During a special legislative session focused on Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax reform overhaul last fall, lawmakers approved four proposed changes to the state’s constitution.

Here’s an overview of the main issues going before voters:

Making it easier to charge minors as adults

Last year, Louisiana’s GOP-dominated Legislature voted to treat 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system, as part of Landry’s broad tough-on-crime agenda.

Prosecutors can also charge anyone under 17 as an adult for offenses including rape, murder and armed robbery, according to a list in the state’s constitution. Changes to this list require a statewide vote.

Voters are being asked to remove the list from the constitution so lawmakers can more easily expand the kinds of crimes that can lead to juveniles being charged as adults.

Supporters say this provides lawmakers with more flexibility to respond to the wishes of prosecutors. Opponents say this is a draconian approach that doesn’t address the systemic causes of youth crime.

Liquidate education trust funds to support permanent teacher pay raise

The largest and most complicated proposed amendment exceeds 100 pages and concerns the notoriously convoluted revenue and finance section of the Louisiana Constitution. The sweeping changes are condensed for voters as a ballot question that is less than 100 words.

One of the key changes proposed in the amendment is to liquidate several education trust funds to pay off around $2 billion in public school system debt. They would then use the savings on interest payments to the funds to boost teacher salaries by $2,000 a year.

The amendment would also tighten restrictions on increasing state spending for ongoing programs and merge two state savings accounts that would give lawmakers more money to spend but potentially reduce long-term rainy day funds.

While the proposed changes received bipartisan support from lawmakers who say it would streamline government efficiency and improve fiscal planning, critics have argued the changes lack transparency and destabilize savings and education funds.

Changes to the court system

Louisiana’s Legislature is asking voters to give them broader power to establish specialty courts. The state already has dozens of specialty courts handling cases on issues including veteran’s affairs and drug abuse, but they are bound to specific parishes and judicial districts.

Under the proposed constitutional change, lawmakers would have the ability to create statewide or regional courts. Supporters say this could allow for more latitude to handle complex cases such as business litigations, while critics have said this could be a way for conservative lawmakers to undermine the power of judges in more liberal New Orleans.

Another amendment would give the state more flexibility in filling judicial vacancies on its Supreme Court. Instead of being mandated to fill an opening within 12 months as the constitution stipulates — potentially requiring a costly special election — these judicial elections would be part of the next scheduled regular election. The potential issue emerged after Louisiana lawmakers voted last year to end the tradition of “jungle” primaries for the state’s Supreme Court.

