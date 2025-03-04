Los Angeles fire chief ousted after the city’s most destructive wildfire fails to get her job back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former Los Angeles fire chief who was ousted by Mayor Karen Bass after the most destructive wildfire in the city’s history failed to win back her job Tuesday, falling short with her argument that her dismissal was based on false accusations about her conduct and decision-making.

Former Chief Kristen Crowley appealed to the City Council to reverse Bass’ decision, which followed finger-pointing between Crowley and City Hall over the wildfire devastation and the fire department’s funding.

The council voted 13-2 to shelve the proposal in what amounted to a show of support for Bass, a first-term Democrat who has been criticized for being in Africa as part of a presidential delegation on the day the fires started, even though weather reports had warned of dangerous wind and wildfire conditions in the days before she left.

Bass fired Crowley on Feb. 21, six weeks after the fire started. She praised Crowley in the firefighting effort’s early going, but she said she later learned that an additional 1,000 firefighters could have been deployed on the day the blaze ignited. Furthermore, she said Crowley rebuffed a request to prepare a report on the fires that is a critical part of investigations into what happened and why.

“One-thousand firefighters who could have been on the job fighting the fires were sent home” on Crowley’s watch, Bass said last month.

Firefighters attend a city council meeting to support ousted fire chief Kristin Crowley, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes

In her first extended comments since being dismissed, Crowley told the council Tuesday that she was the victim of “multiple false accusations.” She said she never refused to participate in the follow-up report on the fire, and that she couldn’t deploy more firefighters during the blaze because engines and other equipment for them wasn’t available because of budget cuts.

A fire chief, she said, should not be punished for “speaking openly and honestly.”

Before voting, council members heard a mix of reactions from residents, activists, city employees and others, with some supporting Bass’ decision and others urging the panel to reinstate Crowley. The city’s unionized firefighters were among her most vocal supporters, saying she had been scapegoated and fired for speaking out about the need for more staff and funding.

The Palisades Fire began Jan. 7 in heavy winds. It destroyed or damaged nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures, and killed at least 12 people in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent LA neighborhood. Another fire started that day in Altadena, a suburb east of LA, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes or other buildings.

Bass has said Crowley never notified her of the looming danger before she departed, even though that was standard practice since she took office in December 2022.

