Longtime LA gang leader suspected of murder and human trafficking declares his innocence in video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged leader of a Los Angeles street gang who’s accused of murder, kidnapping and extortion was expected to appear in court Thursday, a day after he posted a video declaring his innocence before surrendering to federal authorities.

Eugene Henley Jr., known as “Big U,” was one of 18 members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips suspected of a litany of federal crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Before turning himself in on Wednesday, the self-described community activist recorded videos denying the accusations.

“This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can,” Henley said. “You just guilty because somebody else don’t like you.”

His appearance in federal court was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, the federal prosecutors’ office said. The Associated Press could not locate an attorney for Henley.

Henley, 58, and two others are accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

Henley allegedly masterminded a criminal operation that investigators dubbed the “Big U Enterprise,” and is also suspected of embezzling donations to Developing Options, an anti-gang charity he founded but which prosecutors say he used “as a front for fraudulent purposes and to insulate its members from suspicion by law enforcement.”

He is suspected in the 2021 killing of an aspiring rap musician who was signed to his recording company, Uneek Music, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Henley ran the enterprise like a mob boss and used his stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.

If convicted, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

