Live updates | Schauffele matches Fowler, ties US Open record 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the opening round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

SCHAUFFELE MATCHES RECORD

Xander Schauffele has matched Rickie Fowler’s round of 62, tying the U.S. Open record not long after Fowler posted the lowest score in tournament history.

Fowler holed out first and then Schauffele finished his round about 15 minutes later under overcast skies at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Xander Schauffele watches his putt on the fourth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament at The Los Angeles Country Club on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York

Schauffele tied Fowler at 8-under with a birdie on the par-5 No. 17 and was putting for a birdie and the outright lead on the par-4 18th but left it short.

The two Southern Californians matched the 62 Branden Grace carded in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Schauffele is from San Diego and Fowler is from Murrieta, about 100 miles south of Los Angeles.

Neither has won a major.

FOWLER SETS US OPEN RECORD

Rickie Fowler shot an 8-under 62 in the opening round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club to break the tournament’s record and tie the best round shot in any major.

Fowler matched the 62 Branden Grace carded in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 34-year-old Fowler, who grew up in Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, has never won a major and didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens.

Fowler birdied four straight holes to jump into the lead. He bogeyed the par-4 17th before a run of birdies on the par-4 18th, par-5 first, par-4 second and par-5 third. He had birdies on eight of the first 12 holes but also two bogeys.

Xander Schauffele was one shot back.

HOLE-IN-ONE

Matthieu Pavon of France made short work of the shortest hole at the U.S. Open.

Pavon hit wedge on the 124-yard 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club that had enough spin and rode the slope right into the cup for a hole-in-one.

That put him back to even par, still plenty of ground to make up on Rickie Fowler, who was at 6-under par as he was finishing up his final five holes.

Pavon is the first Frenchman to make an ace at the U.S. Open. The last French player with a hole-in-one at any major was Thomas Levet at Turnberry in the 2009 British Open.

FOWLER BIRDIES 4 STRAIGHT TO TAKE LEAD

Rickie Fowler made birdies on four straight holes to jump to the top of the leaderboard early in the first round.

Fowler, who didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens, was at 6-under par through 12 holes. He started on the back nine in a grouping with Justin Rose and Jason Day.

Fowler bogeyed the par-4 17th before run of birdies on the par-4 18th, par-5 first, par-4 second and par-5 third. He had birdies on eight of the first 12 holes but also two bogeys.

Xander Schauffele was two shots back.

Fowler is still in search of his first major and hasn’t won a tournament since the 2019 Phoenix Open. He had plummeted to 185th in the world golf rankings last September but is currently 45th.

Fowler missed the cut in last month’s PGA Championship, but has finished in the top 10 in his last two tournament.

XANDER TAKES EARLY LEAD

Xander Schauffele opened his U.S. Open by making a 40-foot birdie putt and kept going from there, getting to 3-under par and the top of the leaderboard early in the first round.

Schauffele, ranked sixth in the world and in search of his first major title, was tied with Jacob Solomon and Dylan Wu.

Rickie Fowler, who didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens, briefly joined them in the lead before a bogey on the rugged par-4 17th dropped him a shot back at 2 under.

A fine mist was falling early in the day at Los Angeles Country Club, softening the course. With the entire morning wave on the course, there were 36 players at even par or better.

COLLEGE GOLFER IMPRESSES

Omar Morales, who attends college just up the way at UCLA, has grabbed an early share of the lead in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 20-year-old sophomore went around the front nine in 3-under 32.

The Bruins have access to LACC about twice a month, and Morales, who went through local qualifying to make the 156-man field, estimates he’s played it about two dozen times in his two years at UCLA.

He had the first tee time of the day, along with another local qualifier, Jacob Solomon, who got to 3 under after 10 holes to share the lead with Morales.

Morales is just the fifth amateur over the last 30 years to shoot 3 under over his first nine holes of a U.S. Open. The last two to do it — Davis Thompson and Kevin Yu — both missed the cut three years ago at Winged Foot.

Elsewhere, Xander Schauffele opened his day with a 40-foot birdie putt and was 2 under through three holes.

OPENING SHOT

Golf’s second-oldest championship has started with words never heard amid the glitz and glamor of Beverly Hills: “Welcome to the 123rd United States Open.”

The USGA chose UCLA sophomore Omar Morales to hit the opening tee shot, a beauty against a cloudy sky right toward the Beverly Hilton on the horizon. He opened with a birdie at the par-5 first in what figures to be one of the easier holes to score.

All week, so much of the chatter has been on the surprising commercial agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s Saudi backers, which followed a year of acrimony over the antitrust lawsuit and the threat of Saudi money in the game.

Now it’s about birdies and bogeys — bogeys far more common at the U.S. Open.

Among early starters are Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the top two players in the world. PGA champion Brooks Koepka plays in the afternoon.

