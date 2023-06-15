Live updates | Lowest opening round in US Open history also has no one at 80 or higher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The lowest opening round in U.S. Open history also marked the first time that nobody shot an 80 or higher on the first day. Southern Californians Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sit atop the leaderboard after shooting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club to break the U.S. Open record and share the major championship mark with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open. Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, was the first to card 62 in U.S. Open history, finishing his round about 15 minutes before Schauffele, from San Diego, matched him.

