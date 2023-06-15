Live updates | A snowman 8 for Dustin Johnson at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Johnson didn’t miss a fairway in the opening round. He is 0-for-2 on Friday at the U.S. Open, and it cost him in a big way. Johnson took the dreaded snowman — a quadruple-bogey 8 — on the par-4 second hole at Los Angeles Country Club. It started with a drive left into the bunker. He only advanced that 95 yards into the rough, and the grass was so thick that his next wedge didn’t clear the barranca. Johnson took a penalty drop to the fairway, hit his fifth shot over the green and didn’t get up-and-down.

