Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.

During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration.

The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek that started in Boston and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Stops are also planned for Philadelphia; Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Detroit; Chicago; Atlanta; New Orleans; the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis; the Texas cities of Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso; and the California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

On Thursday, the puppet stopped in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and interacted with performers in lion dance costumes.

As the puppet walked with its puppeteers, it was accompanied by drummers and musicians and a large crowd ended up following it to the Chinatown gate.

