List of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Winners at the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Musical: “The Outsiders”
Best Play: “Stereophonic”
Best Revival of a Musical: “Merrily We Roll Along”
Best Revival of a Play: “Appropriate”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, “Stereophonic”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”
Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”
Best Original Score: “Suffs,” music & lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Book of a Musical: “Suffs,” Shaina Taub
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, “Illinoise”
Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”
Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, “Stereophonic”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, “The Outsiders”
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, “Appropriate”
Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”
