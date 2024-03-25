Kyiv endures a third bombardment in 5 days as Russia steps up targeting of Ukrainian cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days Monday, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

Seven people were injured in the strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Pecherskyi district was the hardest hit. Missile debris damaged homes in two districts and a gym in another district, Ukraine’s National Police said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for Western partners to provide more air defense systems to protect against the unrelenting attacks.

First response officers inspect the damage after a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday March 25, 2024. Five people were injured in the strike at Pechersk district of Kyiv, two were hospitalised.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda

“We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defense,” he said. “This is security for our cities and saved human lives.”

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia killed more than 130 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.

