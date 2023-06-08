Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday.
Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.
“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.