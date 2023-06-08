Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday.

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.

