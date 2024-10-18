Kentucky men charged in conspiracy to smuggle handguns to Iraq by hiding them in cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four Kentucky men are accused of plotting to smuggle dozens of handguns to Iraq inside the door panels of two cars after a multiagency investigation.

The Louisville men were arrested this month, federal agencies announced. They said Haider Lazem, 41, Hasan Wasak, 27, and Abdullah Alsajee, 30, purchased the weapons at gun shops and gun shows around the state and delivered them to 30-year-old Haitham Al-Dulaimi, who arranged for their shipment.

Prosecutors allege Al-Dulaimi hid the handguns in packaging material and placed them in the door panels of a Kia Forte and a Hyundai Elantra, The Courier Journal reported. The shipment was intercepted by law enforcement in January and 38 handguns and magazines were seized.

An indictment unsealed in October charges Lazem, Wasak and Alsajee with conspiracy to violate U.S. export law, making false statements and fraud. Al Dulaimi also was charged with conspiracy and fraud, along with smuggling and dealing firearms without a license, the agencies announced.

Lawyers for two of the men reached by the newspaper declined to comment on their arrests. All four men are currently out of jail after surrendering their passports, the newspaper reported. Al-Dulaimi could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges, the newspaper reported. The three others could face up to 35 years.

