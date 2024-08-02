Kamala Harris is interviewing six potential vice president picks this weekend, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week.

Her interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.

Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names. Some have publicly withdrawn from consideration, such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is close with Harris from their shared time as state attorneys general but expressed concern about regularly traveling out of the state if he were to be on the national Democratic ticket.

Her deadline for picking a running mate is effectively Tuesday, when Harris will launch a tour of seven key battleground states, starting in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he has spoken to Harris about her search for a vice presidential candidate, but when asked whether he had advice for the qualities she should look for in a running mate, the president publicly demurred.

“I’ll let her work that out,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Wilmington, Delaware, for the weekend.

Some of the people on Harris’ short list had abruptly cancelled their plans for this weekend, signaling that something could be afoot in the vice-presidential selection process. For example, Shapiro scrapped three weekend fundraisers in the seaside communities on the coast of Long Island, New York, and his press secretary, Manuel Bonder, offered little explanation as to why.

“The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” Bonder said in a statement. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”

One Shapiro fundraiser was to be hosted by Michael Kempner, a member of President Joe Biden ‘s national finance committee. Kempner said in a note to invitees that the gathering had been postponed and openly advocated for Shapiro to be Harris’ No. 2, writing that “many are speculating that this is a sign he will be the vice president.”

Meanwhile, a video put on social media by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker — who is publicly supporting Shapiro for vice president — caused a stir Friday. It showed a number of Philadelphia-area officials and Democrats promoting Harris for president, but also touting Shapiro for vice president, suggesting to some that Parker may have inside knowledge about Harris’ decision.

However, a person with knowledge of the mayor’s thinking said the video was simply the mayor showing support for both Harris and the potential that Shapiro, Parker’s friend, will be her vice presidential running mate. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa., contributed to this report.

