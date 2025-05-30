John Thrasher, former Florida State president and state House speaker, dies at 81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — John Thrasher, a former Florida State University president and longtime state legislator, died on Friday. He was 81.

Thrasher, who served as speaker of the Florida House and as a member of the Florida Senate, died Friday morning in Orlando, his family said in a statement. He had been battling cancer, according to a social media post last month from his former lobbying firm.

“John lived a remarkable life — and he made a big difference in the lives of so many in our state,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

Thrasher, a Republican, was a member of the Florida House from 1992-2000, serving as speaker during his last two years. After leaving elected office, he went on to co-found The Southern Group lobbying firm. He was elected to the Florida Senate in 2009 and stayed there until 2014.

“Integrity, perseverance, and strength propelled John to success at every level of public service and private industry,” Florida Senate President Ben Albritton said in a statement. “His life was rooted in devotion to public service, patriotism, a love of the law, and a passion for education.”

Thrasher served as president of Florida State University from 2014 to 2021. He earned a business degree from the school in 1965, before joining the U.S. Army, where he received the Army Commendation Medal and two Bronze Stars for his service in Vietnam. Following his military service, Thrasher returned to Florida State to earn a law degree in 1972.

“John’s love for Florida State University was truly inspiring,” current FSU President Richard McCullough said in statement. “As an alumnus, legislator, trustee, and president, he devoted his life to elevating FSU’s national reputation and helping the university reach new heights in student success, academic excellence, and research.”

A private burial has been planned in Orange Park, near Jacksonville. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Florida State in Tallahassee.

