Investigator describes Michigan school shooter’s mom as cold after her son killed four students

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Hours after her son killed four students at his Michigan high school, his mother said, “He’s going to have to suffer,” an investigator testified Wednesday.

“I found that odd. She was referring to someone who was her son,” Detective Lt. Sam Marzban of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told jurors.

Marzban testified on the fifth day of trial in the involuntary manslaughter case against Jennifer Crumbley. It was part of the prosecution’s effort to portray her as a cold, thoughtless parent whose gross negligence contributed to the deaths at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Seven other people were wounded.

Prosecutors claim that Jennifer and James Crumbley could have prevented the deaths if they had addressed their son Ethan Crumbley’s mental health. They’re also accused of making a gun accessible at home. The couple are the first parents in the U.S. to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child.

Marzban was among many officers who rushed to the school on the day of the attack. He was later in charge of getting a warrant to search the Crumbley home and collect their phones.

Former Oakland County Sheriff's Det. David Hendrick testifies during Jennifer Crumbley's trial at the Oakland County Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley, 45, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she and her husband were grossly negligent and could have prevented the four deaths if they had tended to their son’s mental health. They’re also accused of making a gun accessible at home. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Katy Kildee

“I told her that there were several dead kids and kids shot in the school. It was on the national news. Even the president had addressed it,” Marzban testified.

Jennifer Crumbley seemed “irritated and frustrated,” he said, especially about giving up her phone.

”I remember taking notes down,” Marzban recalled. “She made a statement: ‘So many lives were lost today, and he’s going to have to suffer.'”

He said investigators were interested in the phones after seeing text messages from the parents on their son’s phone.

“Ethan don’t do it,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote about an hour after the shooting started.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith said last week that Jennifer Crumbley was referring to her son possibly killing himself.

Ethan, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is serving a life sentence. He’s now 17. James Crumbley, 47, is due to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in March.

On the morning of the shooting, school staff summoned Jennifer and James Crumbley to a meeting to discuss a disturbing drawing their son has scrawled on an assignment. It depicted a gun and a bullet and the lines, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. The world is dead. My life is useless.”

The school recommended that the couple get him help as soon as possible, but they declined to take him home, saying they needed to work. Ethan stayed in school and later pulled a gun from his backpack to fire at students.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.