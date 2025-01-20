Inauguration Day Latest: Trump signs first round of executive orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president, taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony moved indoors due to intense cold and began at noon ET. Festivities started earlier when Trump arrived for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Here’s the latest:

Trump returns to the White House

Trump has officially returned to the White House as president once again.

A sign is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, where President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania will attend an early morning service to start Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke President Donald Trump gestures to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after being sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chip Somodevilla Previous Next

He walked through the doors shortly after 7 p.m., joined by his wife, his son Barron and his father-in-law.

A closer look at Trum

p’s executive action ordering federal employees back to work 5 days a week

Among the executive orders Trump signed with a flourish in front of a cheering crowd was one mandating that federal workers return to their offices five days a week.

The move followed the new president’s pledge to end the work-from-home culture that became common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said he planned to dismiss federal employees who don’t return to the office to comply with the order.

A closer look at Trump’s executive order on the federal hiring freeze

Trump has ordered a federal hiring freeze on his first day back in office, mirroring an action he took at the start of his first term to try to reduce the size of government.

The order suspends hiring for new positions and many open ones. It includes exceptions for posts related to national security and public safety, as well as the military.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to dismantle a federal bureaucracy that he derided as the “deep state.”

The order eight years ago was intended as a temporary, 90-day measure until federal budget officials, as well as those in charge of the government’s personnel office, could devise a longer-term strategy for reducing the size of the federal government — and it was effectively lifted that April.

How long the latest freeze may last is less clear. It is a drastic step away from the Biden administration, which took steps to increase the federal workforce and give pay raises to many in its ranks.

What Trump has signed orders on

1. Halting 78 Biden-era executive actions

2. A regulatory freeze preventing bureaucrats from issuing regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government

3. A freeze on all federal hiring except for military and a few other essential areas

4. A requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work

5. A directive to every department and agency to address the cost of living crisis

6. Withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty

7. A government order restoring freedom of speech and preventing censorship of free speech

8. Ending “weaponization of government”

Trump promises to pardon ‘J6 hostages’

Trump announced he will pardon people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, calling them “hostages” while flanked by the families of people taken hostage by Hamas as militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The jarring juxtaposition came moments after Steve Witkoff, Trump’s appointee for special envoy for peach in the Middle East, introduced the relatives, some of whom are seeking the return of remains of their loves ones who were killed while held captive.

“Tonight I’m going to be signing on the J6 hostages, pardons, to get them out,” Trump said, using a shorthand for people charged with crimes for their alleged actions on Jan. 6, 2021. “And as soon as I leave I’m going to the Oval Office and we’ll be signing pardons for a lot of people. A lot of people.”

Trump went on to welcome home people who were released by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel, which was finalized in the waning days of Biden’s administration.

Trump also talked about how the Israel-Hamas war wouldn’t have happened had he been in office instead of Biden. He appeared to mix up that conflict with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Three years. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said. The Israeli conflict occurred not even 18 months ago.

Families of Israeli hostages attend parade

Families of hostages from Israel attended the inauguration parade, including several with family members still in captivity and others whose loved ones have died.

The family members took the stage, lining up to shake hands with Trump.

Trump’s appointee for Middle East envoy kicked off the speaking portion following the parade by celebrating the return of three Israeli hostages Sunday.

Parade includes students from Vance’s high school and Trump’s military academy

The inaugural parade included a nod to Trump’s and Vance’s formative years.

Students from the New York Military Academy, a private prep school near West Point, marched in the parade. Trump is a 1964 graduate of the school, as well as an alumnus of distinction from the school.

Also participating were the marching band and cheerleaders from Ohio’s Middletown High School. Vance graduated from the school in 2003. The community raised more than $140,000 through private donations and grants to send students from Vance’s hometown to Washington.

Parade honors rallygoer killed during Trump assassination attempt

Emergency officials and first responders from a Pennsylvania county where Trump was nearly assassinated over the summer marched in the inaugural parade.

Butler County first responders presented the colors and marched in a large U around the arena. They carried the fire jacket of Corey Comperatore, a rallygoer who was shot and killed during the attempt on Trump’s life.

A moment of silence was held for Comperatore as well.

Trump arrives at Capitol One Arena for inaugural parade

Trump entered the arena via stairs in the stands that had him walking past his supporters, who were close enough to touch him and pat him on the shoulder.

It was a marked contrast from the Republican National Convention, when Secret Service agents kept a wide aisle between Trump and Republican officials amid heightened security following his near-assassination.

The indoor parade — attended by regular supporters — serves as a visual contrast to the events at the Capitol, where Trump was surrounded by lawmakers and many of the country’s richest men.

Trump took a red, white and blue stage, placing a binder on a podium to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Trump then stood and smiled, pumping his fist as sustained cheers continued.

Detroit pastor who delivered inaugural benediction grabs attention, launches cryptocurrency

The Detroit pastor who led a benediction closing out Trump’s inauguration heavily cited multiple iconic American texts, including the Declaration of Independence and patriotic songs.

Most notably, the Rev. Lorenzo Sewell delivered a highly animated and nearly word-for-word recital of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech as he closed out the audience in prayer. The homage garnered much attention, praise and some criticism online for his spirited delivery.

Sewell was a mainstay of Trump events throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. Shortly after the inauguration, Sewell announced on social media that he was launching a cryptocurrency to fund his ministry’s activities.

President of Mexico congratulates Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Trump, saying on the social platform X that “as neighbors and commercial partners, dialogue, respect and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship.”

Sheinbaum, whose politics are firmly rooted on the left, began her six-year term in October.

Deep partisan div

isions were evident in media coverage of inauguration

Presidential inaugurals frequently symbolize what binds Americans, a quadrennial celebration of a peaceful transition of power. Yet the nation’s political divisions were hard not to notice in media coverage of the event.

On NBC News, historian Jon Meacham called Trump’s inaugural the most partisan address he can remember.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings on CNN said it was remarkable to see Trump “indict the gangsters to their faces.”

Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, the White House says

The Department of Government Efficiency’s first order of business was itself: It is now down to one member.

Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer serve in the nongovernmental agency alongside Elon Musk, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed Monday. Ramaswamy has signaled plans to run for governor of Ohio.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE,” spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Trump heads to Capital One Arena

Trump is now leaving the Capitol. He’s expected to head next to the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena.

Supporters have been there all day, watching video of the swearing-in and other events.

Trump reviews military troops in inaugural tradition

Trump is following the traditional inaugural playbook with a formal review of military troops.

The pass in review is an inspection of troops and a traditional ceremony that usually occurs on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. But, like the rest of the day’s festivities, it was also forced inside by low temperatures.

Trump and Vance watched the ceremony from a makeshift stage with a red carpet. Later, Trump moved closer to the troops with his wife, Melania.

The first couple held hands while “Hail to the Chief” played.

Trump picks new leaders for energy agencies

Trump has named two Republicans to lead regulatory agencies that oversee nuclear power, natural gas and other energy infrastructure.

David Wright is the new chair of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, while Mark Christie heads the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The NRC regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials. FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil. It also reviews proposals to build liquefied natural gas terminals, a Trump priority.

Both panels are independent agencies, but members are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Wright replaces Christopher Hanson, while Christie supplants Willie Phillips. Both were named to their leadership posts by Joe Biden.

Democratic governor attended inaugural events out of respect for the office

Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he believed it was important for him to make the trek to Washington for inaugural events out of “respect for the presidency and the transition of power.”

Lamont says it was also a chance to catch up with Republican governors from around the country and to meet some newly elected ones.

“I thought it was important to have Democratic governors there,” he told The Associated Press. “I’m not supporting any of these policies, just there out of respect for the presidency.”

Lamont, an early and longtime Biden supporter, acknowledged feeling a bit outnumbered politically during his whirlwind visit to the nation’s capital.

“Lots of flashing lights and MAGA hats down here,” Lamont joked. “I felt a bit like an anthropologist checking things out.”

Trump turns to 3 longtime senior civilians to serve as acting secretaries of US military branches

Trump has turned to three longtime senior civilians at the Pentagon to serve as the acting secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force while he waits for Congress to confirm his permanent nominees.

Mark Averill, who was the administrative assistant to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, will be acting secretary of that service. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Averill has been a senior career civilian since June 2009.

Terence Emmert, who has been the principal deputy chief technology officer for mission capabilities, will be the acting Navy secretary. He served in the Navy as an aviator and has broad experience in research and testing.

Gary Ashworth, who has been working in a temporary role as the assistant defense secretary for acquisition, will be the acting Air Force secretary. Ashworth spent more than 20 years in the Air Force and headed an acquisition squadron during his final assignment.

The Inauguration Day lunch is ending

Trump is shaking hands, posing for photos and chatting as he prepares to make his way out of National Statuary Hall.

A wave of Trump-demanded departures hits senior leadership at the State Department

A large number of senior career diplomats who served in politically appointed leadership positions at the State Department have left their posts at the demand of the incoming Trump administration, which plans to install its own people in those positions, according to current and outgoing U.S. officials.

Personnel changes in the senior ranks of the department, like those at all federal agencies, are not uncommon after a presidential election, and career officials serving in those roles are required, just as non-career political appointees, to submit letters of resignation before an incoming administration takes office.

In the past, some of those resignations have not been accepted, allowing career officials to remain in their posts at least temporarily until the new president can make nominations. That offers some degree of continuity in the day-to-day running of the bureaucracy.

What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the hat

While red baseball caps have become synonymous with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump made her own millinery-related fashion statement, sporting a navy wide-brimmed hat by an American designer on Inauguration Day.

The hat designed by Eric Javits shielded the first lady’s eyes as her husband was sworn in Monday for the second time. Javits said dressing the first lady has been one of the greatest honors of his career.

The hat made its mark throughout the inauguration ceremony: As Trump went to kiss his wife after entering the Capitol Rotunda, the hat left only room for an air kiss. Even now-former President Joe Biden had to navigate around the hat while trying to talk to her husband on the other side.

In a departure from 2017’s sky blue cashmere dress and gloves by Ralph Lauren, this time, Melania Trump paired a muted navy silk wool coat with a navy skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse underneath, all by independent American designer Adam Lippes.

Trump orders US flags to be lowered again for Carter after inauguration

The text of Trump’s order on the U.S. flag says it will be lowered “upon the end of this Inauguration Day” for the remainder of the 30-day period honoring the memory of the late former President Jimmy Carter, or through Jan. 28.

Government health website providing abortion information appears disabled

A government health website that offers birth control and emergency abortion guidance appears to have been disabled after Trump took office.

The website, reproductiverights.gov, was launched by the Biden administration in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn national abortion rights. It detailed ways in which women could obtain birth control, abortion pills and emergency abortions.

The Biden administration had argued hospitals, even in states with strict abortion bans, should be required to provide emergency abortions for women with serious pregnancy complications like placental abruptions, ectopic pregnancies or incomplete miscarriages.

More than 100 pregnant women, including some who needed pregnancy terminations, were turned away from emergency rooms since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision, an Associated Press investigation found.

Mexico City residents protest Trump’s immigration policies during inauguration

As Trump promised mass deportations in his inaugural address and following remarks, hundreds of people marched in protest of Trump’s immigration policies near the U.S. embassy in Mexico City.

A group of about 50 people gathered ahead outside the embassy ahead of the march. One held balloons that said in Spanish “Borders don’t exist.” A protester also burned a piñata that looked like Trump while another wore a hoodie labeled SB 4, referring to the stalled Texas immigration law.

Musk celebrates Trump’s victory

Musk pumped his fists as he spoke at the Inauguration Day viewing party at Capital One arena.

He celebrated Trump’s victory, calling it “really important” and highlighting the new president’s promise to plant the U.S. flag on Mars — a longtime goal of Musk’s.

“I’m going to work my a— off for you guys,” Musk said in the short speech.

The Trumps and Vances are now at the Inauguration Day luncheon

The room is full of powerful people, including lawmakers, tech titans and Supreme Court justices.

Klobuchar spoke at the start of the event in National Statuary Hall.

The large painting behind them is called “American Horizon,” she said, and marks the first time the event has featured a work by a woman artist.

Milley’s portrait in the Pentagon removed

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley’s portrait and nameplate has been taken down in the Pentagon.

The portrait, which is a traditional way of honoring all former chairmen, was until at least 12:46 p.m. Monday still hung in the hallway by former Chairman Joseph Dunford’s portrait. Milley’s portrait was just unveiled Jan. 12 at a ceremony. Earlier today former President Joe Biden pardoned Milley preemptively from any potential prosecution by Trump.

Trump is participating in a formal signing ceremony at the Capitol

Flanked by members of Congress from both parties, Trump sat in a high-backed red chair at an ornate desk and began affixing his signature to documents. One act was related to Cabinet duties while another directed that U.S. flags be flown at full staff on Inauguration Day.

Trump had bristled at the idea of flags flying at half-staff, as directed by Biden, for 30 days to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter died late last month.

‘She almost blew away,’ Trump jokes

Trump is joking about his wife’s large hat, saying that she nearly blew away earlier when the two stepped outside to see Biden off.

“She almost blew away,” Trump said with a laugh, joking that, “She was being elevated off the ground.”

First lady Melania Trump visibly struggled to keep the hat on her head amid wind gusts and the force of the military helicopter that carried Biden from the Capitol.

Biden leaves Washington aboard Special Air Mission 46

The military airplane taking Biden and his family to a respite in California started taxiing just before 2 p.m. for takeoff from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Before getting on the plane, Biden spoke at a farewell event on the base with now-former staff members, telling them, “We’re leaving office but we’re not leaving the fight.”

Trump reverts to a rally-style weave

It’s a remarkable moment for the new president — moments after being sworn into office, rambling into a long speech of familiar promises, grievances and insults.

Trump is holding court at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall, his vice president and the House speaker looking on, as he talks unscripted for what was expected to be a quick stop to supporters.

Instead, he is speaking on a range of topics, a weave he has called it.

He’s also going longer in his post-inaugural remarks than he did in his inaugural address, which ran for half an hour.

The new president read from a teleprompter and was relatively staid in the Capitol Rotunda during his formal address. That speech was short by traditional inaugural address standards.

But then he headed to another part of the Capitol and started talking in a more relaxed and jovial way.

He didn’t stop for 32 minutes, joking at one point, “I think it’s a better speech than the one I gave upstairs.”

Trump unleashed

After delivering a relatively staid inaugural address reading from a teleprompter, Trump is now unleashing during a freewheeling, off-the-cuff second speech at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Trump is angrily railing against his enemies, promising action on what he calls the “J6 hostages,” calling former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney “a crying lunatic,” and bashing what he calls the “unselect committee of political thugs” that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

He’s also criticizing the pardons Joe Biden issued right before Trump was sworn in and in recent weeks.

Trump is speaking from Emancipation Hall at the Capitol Visitors Center

It’s where rows of National Guard troops took their rest on the hard floors in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump is reviving false claims about the House’s Jan. 6 committee that investigated the attack and complaining about Biden’s last-minute pardons for the committee members and staff.

Trump says he decided not to mention the people who have been jailed for their roles in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, during his inaugural speech but is talking about them now during freewheeling remarks at the visitor center.

“I was going to talk about the J6 hostages,” said Trump, who has vowed to pardon those involved in the violence, whom he refers to as “hostages.”

He says that action, not words, are what matter, adding: “You’re going to see a lot of action.”

An acting defense secretary has been appointed

President Donald Trump has named an acting defense secretary because his choice to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Robert G. Salesses, deputy director of the Pentagon’s Washington Headquarters Service, will fill in, two defense officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss an announcement that was not yet public.

The service includes all of the capitol region support services, including facilities management and the office of general counsel and others that support the military branches and Pentagon leadership. Salesses served as a Marine in the Gulf War, earning a Bronze Star.

The appointment was first reported by NBC.

The Bidens make one last wheels up

Joe Biden is boarding a helicopter that will carry him into his post-presidency life — but the aircraft carrying him is no longer known as Marine One.

Since Biden is now a former president, he and his wife Jill boarded a chopper technically known as “Nighthawk 46” despite still having the presidential seal.

The Bidens were flying to a farewell ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, then flying to California.

The California flight will be Special Air Mission 46.

Trump, who hadn’t yet taken office then, flew on Saturday from Florida to Washington aboard a plane with presidential markings that was known as Special Air Mission 47

Trump ends CBP One

The Trump administration ended use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work.

A notice on the website of Customs and Border Protection on Monday just after Trump was sworn in let users know that the app that had been used to allow migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. The notice said that existing appointments have been canceled.

The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign and will please critics who say it was an overly generous magnet for more people to come to Mexico’s border with the United States.

The CBP One app had been wildly popular.

It is an online lottery system to give appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings. They enter on immigration “parole,” a presidential authority that Joe Biden used more than any other president since it was introduced in 1952.

No longer president, Biden leaves Capitol

He and his wife, Jill, boarded a military helicopter on the grounds of the Capitol after Trump was sworn into office.

Biden is going to Joint Base Andrews for a farewell ceremony with now-former members of his staff.

He’ll then fly aboard a military airplane to Santa Ynez, California, to unwind with his family.

Leaders of Israel, Egypt congratulate Trump on his inauguration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were among those wishing Trump well in his new term in the White House.

Netanyahu predicted “the best days of our alliance are yet to come,” even as he hailed actions Trump took in his first term, including moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

El-Sissi said he’d work with Trump to enhance their countries’ relationship.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labor government has been under attack by Elon Musk and other Trump allies, also sent his “warmest congratulations.”

Trump and Vance have departed

President Trump, VP Vance, and the first and Second Lady have departed.

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also left.

The Trump family is waiting for the remaining former presidents to leave the platform before they are escorted out

Trump has left the Capitol Rotunda

He is next expected to appear at a signing room ceremony.

Macchio returns for “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem during the inauguration. He’s a smaller name than some of the performers who’ve offered their renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the past.

In 2021, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem for President Joe Biden. In 2013, Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track for President Barack Obama.

Trump again will withdraw the US from Paris Climate Agreement

Trump says he will again withdraw the United States, a top carbon-polluting nation, from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, dealing a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the U.S. from its closest allies.

The announcement echoed Trump’s actions in 2017 when he announced that the U.S. would abandon the Paris accord, which is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

The 2015 Paris Agreement is voluntary and allows nations to provide targets to cut their own emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Trump repeated his desire to take back the Panama Canal

Trump did not express intentions to take back the Panama Canal during his campaign but began talking about wanting this vital waterway last month. During his inaugural address, Trump said the spirit of a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter that relinquished control of the canal in 1999 had been violated.

He said the waterway should have never been given away and said that “American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly,” and repeated that “China is operating the Panama Canal.” Earlier this month, he said he would not rule out military force to take control of it.

Religious leaders offer benedictions

Rabbi Ari Berman delivered the first of several benedictions after Trump delivered his inaugural address. Berman is president of Yeshiva University, a Jewish institution in Manhattan. He is the second Orthodox rabbi to deliver the benediction at a presidential inauguration.

At least one prayer has been recited by clergy members at presidential inaugurals since 1937 during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second inauguration.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, followed during the second of the benediction, saying, “Heavenly father we are so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle.”

Advocacy groups greet Trump’s swearing-in with a lawsuit over DOGE

A coalition of veterans, public health professionals, teachers, consumer advocates and watchdog groups has filed a legal challenge in federal court against Trump’s special commission on promoting government efficiency.

The lawsuit was filed just after Trump’s swearing-in. It seeks an injunction against the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

The suit charges that Trump is operating the group without complying with federal transparency laws, and argues that the activities of private commissions must be made public.

Trump mentioned DOGE, which is being headed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in his inauguration speech.

Today’s speech was a sharp departure from ‘American carnage’

Trump’s second inaugural speech marked a major departure from his tone the first time he took the Oath of Office.

Back in 2017, Trump delivered an inaugural address that put aside the typical optimism and promises of unity with a dark portrait of national life as he spoke of “American Carnage.”

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first,” he had declared then.

Trump concludes his speech

Trump finished speaking after about 30 minutes.

It was a very short speech by Trump’s standards.

His 2024 campaign rally speeches often went on for more than an hour.

Photos of the swearing-in show Trump with his hand at his side, not atop the Bible. Does it matter?

It’s traditional to use a Bible during the presidential oath of office, but it is not required. Only the oath is mandated by the Constitution.

Theodore Roosevelt didn’t use a Bible when he was sworn in following the assassination of William McKinley in 1901. John Quincy Adams used a law text for his 1825 inauguration.

And, sworn in aboard Air Force One after John Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson used a Catholic missal.

Who wants to go to Mars?

Trump’s enthusiasm for sending astronauts to Mars was shared by some — but not all — Americans in a 2019 AP-NORC poll.

About 3 in 10 US adults said that sending astronauts to Mars was “very” or “extremely” important, about one-third said it was “moderately” important, and about 4 in 10 said it was “not too” or “not at all” important.

Trump appears to be concluding on a positive note

“Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback, but as you see here today, here I am,” he said.

“I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America,” he went on, adding: “In America, the impossible is what we do best.

Inauguration performer Carrie Underwood doesn’t usually get involved with politics

Country music star Carrie Underwood is performing “America the Beautiful” at today’s inauguration.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement shortly after the news broke. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

But Underwood has avoided discussing politics across her career, in 2019 telling The Guardian, “I feel like more people try to pin me places politically. I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Trump wants to plant an American flag on Mars

Trump says he wants to send American astronauts to Mars, saying he “will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars” and “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

Billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX threw his hands up in the air as Trump announced the U.S. would plant its flag on Mars.

Trump’s plans for reshaping American asylum

Trump said “all illegal entry will immediately be halted,” with few details on how he will achieve that. He said he would end the practice of releasing migrants in the United States to pursue asylum, known as “catch-and-release,” but didn’t say how he would pay for the enormous costs of detention.

Part of his plan relies on resuming the “Remain in Mexico” policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a hallmark of his first term. The Mexican government has agreed, signaling perhaps one of the most concrete and immediate changes that will be seen at the border.

Trump said little about his plans for mass deportation, saying only that he would deport “millions and millions of criminal aliens.”

There is more than 1 split-screen in Washington

The Rev. Al Sharpton and other Black leaders led a standing-room-only congregation in a passionate and political Martin Luther King Jr. Day as Trump was being sworn in.

The timing was no accident.

“We want people to see the tale of two cities in one,” Sharpton cried, as Trump was being inaugurated at the Capitol.

Sharpton introduced Korey Wise — one of the falsely accused Central Park Five Black defendants whose execution Trump had lobbied for — to cheers from the crowd, and rattled off a series of actions he said Trump had taken against Black Americans and civil rights.

“We will fight the next four years no matter what he says,” Sharpton said.

“Everything that Dr. King stood for is at risk with this president, this Congress,” Sharpton said.

Not-so-record inflation

Trump vowed to “defeat what was record inflation.”

Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 after rising steadily in the first 17 months of Biden’s presidency from a low of 0.1% in May 2020. The most recent data shows that as of December it had fallen to 2.9%.

But other historical periods have seen higher inflation, such as a more than 14% rate in 1980, according to the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s promised Day 1 executive orders

Here are a few of the executive orders Trump says he plans to issue on his first day:

1. Several on immigration, including declaring a national emergency at southern border, reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy and sending troops to the southern border.

2. Seeking a broad government effort to reduce inflation and reduce prices.

3. Declaring a “national energy emergency” and allowing for more energy production.

4. Ending what he has called an “electric vehicle mandate.”

Trump repeats unfounded immigration claim at the crux of his campaign

In his inaugural address, Trump repeated a line he usually brought up during his campaign, saying that immigrants arriving in the country illegally come from prisons and mental institutions.

There is no evidence countries are sending their criminals or mentally ill across the border.

Trump’s inauguration address echoes his rally speeches

The speech Trump is delivering sounds a lot like his rally speeches, with plenty of grievance, including references to those who tried to “take my freedom” and the “weaponization of our Justice Department.”

Trump, after leaving office, became the first former president to be indicted, convicted and sentenced. But he has long tried to cast his many investigations as politically motivated.

Some Democrats join standing ovation over border emergency

Trump is laying out his executive orders, starting with declaring a state of emergency on the southern border, which received a standing ovation from all Republicans and a few swing state Democrats, including Reps. Don Davis and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Trump wants to make Martin Luther King Jr.‘s dream ‘a reality’

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”

“We will make his dream come true,” Trump vowed of the Rev. King.

‘America’s decline is over’

Trump referred to the assassination attempt against him, saying he was “saved by God to make America great again,” drawing a standing ovation from Republicans in the room while Democrats, including Biden and Harris, remained seated and still.

Trump says the election has given him “a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal” he says has taken place, “and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

Trump lays into the federal government

Speaking just feet from former Biden, Trump is delivering a forceful critique of the federal government, which he says “cannot manage even a simple crisis at home.”

He cites the wildfires in California and flooding in North Carolina, crises about which he has repeatedly spread incorrect claims. He also points to “a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad” and illegal immigration.

Trump: The ‘golden age of America begins right now’

Trump in his first remarks as the 47th president declared that the “golden age of America begins right now.”

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.