Illinois Democrats look to defend congressional seats across the state

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats in congressional races across the state hope to fend off challenges from Republicans fighting to keep their party’s control of the U.S. House.

The state’s most competitive races involve two first-term representatives seeking reelection. Rep. Eric Sorensen is facing Republican Joe McGraw in the 17th Congressional District, while Rep. Nikki Budzinski is being challenged by Republican Joshua Loyd in the 13th District.

Already, Democrats are leading in fundraising and have a political map that favors incumbents. In hopes of boosting turnout, leaders in the blue state also put before voters three non-binding advisory questions on property tax relief, insurance coverage of in vitro fertilization and election worker interference.

Here’s a closer look at Illinois’ competitive U.S. House races.

17th District

The matchup in the sprawling “C-shaped” northwest Illinois district is expected to be the most competitive in the state.

Covering union-heavy manufacturing areas and college towns, the territory leans Democratic. But it also features pockets of farmland, which trend conservative.

Sorensen, a former television meteorologist, was first elected to office in 2022. The 48-year-old had backing from unions and farmers and has dominated in fundraising. According to Federal Election Commission data, he has more than $4.5 million in total contributions compared to McGraw’s roughly $1.3 million.

On the campaign trail, Sorensen has tried to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans. Often touting his background in weather, he’s advocated for green energy and ways to fight climate change. At the same time he notes he was one of only four Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee who backed a new farm bill earlier this year.

“I am going to do whatever we can do to cross the aisle,” he said at a campaign event at a family farm near the Quad Cities, where surrounding neighbors had signs in support of his opponent McGraw.

A former judge and prosecutor from Rockford, McGraw says Sorensen isn’t the right fit for the district, calling out his views on climate change and his support for LGBTQ+ rights. Sorensen is openly gay.

“People are ready for change,” McGraw, 69, said at a fundraiser in Rockford. “He’s a climate extremist. He’s committed to every woke agenda.”

McGraw, who says Democrats are too soft on crime, has touted support from law enforcement groups and national Republican groups, including the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “Young Guns” program, which mentors and supports candidates in races nationwide.

13th District

Budzinski, 47, is hoping for a second term in the narrow, Democrat-leaning district that cuts through central Illinois from the St. Louis area to Champaign and includes college towns and agricultural communities.

She says one of her biggest accomplishments as a congresswoman was helping secure a $51 million federal grant for an agricultural tech hub run by the University of Illinois.

“People really want their elected officials to find solutions, not create more political noise,” said Budzinski, who was first elected in 2022.

Once a senior adviser to Gov. JB Pritzker and a labor union activist, Budzinksi has also vastly overtaken Loyd in fundraising. She’s raised roughly $4 million in total contributions, compared to Loyd’s about $76,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

But Budzinski’s 26-year-old challenger says he only recently started fundraising and is campaigning full time now.

Loyd says Budzinski could do more to help constituents. A graduate of West Point military academy, he says he struggled to get veterans benefits after being medically discharged from the military and elected leaders didn’t help him.

He says ensuring veterans get their entitled benefits is among his top priorities.

“I have continuously put myself out there for the community, for the state, for the country,” he said. “And I do not have any intentions to stop.”

Another candidate could also impact support for Budzinski.

Green Party candidate Chibuihe Asonye, a residence hall director at the U of I, failed to get enough signatures to qualify as a third-party candidate for the November ballot, but is running as a write-in. She’s tried to appeal to young voters and campaigned in the district with Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

Other races to watch

Two other incumbent Democrats’ races — both in the Chicago area — have seen spirited challenges from Republicans.

Rep. Sean Casten faces Republican Niki Conforti, who claims Casten is too liberal for the largely suburban 6th District. Casten says he’s provided extensive constituent services.

A scientist and businessman-turned politician, Casten first won office in 2018 when he flipped a longtime Republican territory and ousted a six-term incumbent. The redrawn district now leans Democrat and is comprised of communities southwest of Chicago along neighborhoods on its South Side.

West of Chicago, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is seeking a fourth term in the 14th District. Her opponent is Jim Marter, a software consultant and former chairman of the Republican Party of Kendall County.

Underwood was first elected in 2018, unseating a four-term Republican and becoming the youngest Black woman to join the U.S. House. She previously worked as a nurse.

Reproductive rights has been one of the main issues in the district that includes western suburbs and rural communities. Underwood has said she fully supports abortion rights while Marter opposes abortion without exception.

