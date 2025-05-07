Hiker dead after fall at Utah’s Arches National Park

A 77-year-old man from Germany has died after falling on a hike at Arches National Park in Utah, authorities said Wednesday.

Rudolf Peters, from the town of Haltern am See in western Germany, was hiking in a rough section of a trail called The Windows Loop when he fell Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Peters before rangers arrived, along with responders from the sheriff’s office and county emergency medical services. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park service is investigating along with the sheriff’s office. Its statement did not offer more details about the fall.

The park service reminded visitors to Arches, which is known for its graceful stone formations, to consider uneven surfaces, changing weather and their own health conditions when deciding to hike.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.