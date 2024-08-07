Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon killed one person and injured another, the local county coroner who was called to the scene said.

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base, about 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Montgomery, Dale County Coroner John Cawley said. The crash killed a flight instructor who was operating the helicopter. There was only one other passenger, a student, who was being treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The coroner was unable to provide a reason for the crash.

