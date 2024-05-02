Heavy rain leads to flooding and closed roads in southeast Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Torrential rain caused flooding Thursday in southeastern Texas and officials in one county were asking residents to leave.

A storm system dumped heavy rain in Montgomery County, on the northern edge of Harris County and Houston. Officials in Montgomery County issued a voluntary evacuation order and said roads were closed because of flooding along the San Jacinto River.

The area generally got about 5 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of rain within 24 hours, but some spots saw 10 to 12 inches (25-30 centimeters) of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Hayley Adams. More rain was expected through Friday morning.

No injuries or deaths had been reported, Adams said.

The weather service warned that flash flooding was expected in Houston, including at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The San Jacinto River Authority closed Lake Conroe in Montgomery County because of high water levels and was releasing water from the dam that created the reservoir. County officials warned that “downstream flooding is imminent” as water is released.

Emergency management officials said the area could see flooding similar to that caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which dumped more than 40 inches (102 centimeters) in some locations in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.