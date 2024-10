Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

DETROIT (AP) — Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.

“The election is here,” Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. “The election is here right now.”

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Usher arrives at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign’s final weeks.

