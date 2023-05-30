Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury.

Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation, authorities said.

Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.