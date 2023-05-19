Gunman kills one, wounds another and then himself at General Motors subsidiary in Ohio, police say

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man with a gun shot two people at an auto parts plant in Ohio, killing one and wounding another before wounding himself.

Officers and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of an active shooter at the General Motors subsidiary, Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

Parish said the suspect “targeted” the two victims. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the workplace was being evacuated that didn’t involve gunfire, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine provides diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

