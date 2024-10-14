Grand jury charges daughter with killing Kentucky woman whose body was dismembered

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who was arrested after police found her mother’s dismembered body in her yard was indicted on a murder charge Monday.

Police were called to a home in Mount Olivet in northern Kentucky on Wednesday and found the body and human remains inside and outside the house. After obtaining a warrant, they arrested Torilena Fields, 32, and charged her with abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and obstruction.

A grand jury in Robertson County issued an indictment Monday that accused Fields of shooting her mother, Trudy Fields, in the head and stabbing her multiple times before dismembering her corpse. She was also indicted on a charge of killing a dog.

A judge set Fields’ bond at $1.5 million on Monday. Fields does not yet have an attorney, so the judge ordered that she be assigned a public defender, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Trudy Fields was killed between Oct. 8 and 9, the indictment said.

Torilena Fields refused to come out of the house after police found her mother’s body, which was in the backyard near a bloody mattress. Officers called in a special response team and deployed gas inside the house and conversed with Fields using a robot. After several hours, she exited the house with blood on her face, hands and clothing, according to an arrest citation.

While searching the home, officers found a steel pot in the oven containing charred human remains. The indictment said they were Trudy Fields’ remains.

