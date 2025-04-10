Gas explosion levels a home in a Kansas City suburb after a gas main is hit

A gas explosion leveled a home on Wednesday evening in a Kansas City suburb after a gas main was damaged.

City officials in Lexington, Missouri, said there were injuries to the family who lived in the home but would not specify the extent of the injuries or if anyone died. More details will be given after the family can inform relatives, Lexington city administrator Shawnna Funderburk said at a press conference Thursday morning.

The explosion happened about 7:45 p.m. after a subcontractor hit a gas main while installing a fiber optic cable, the city said in a social media post.

The explosion caused a fire in the home and, multiple structures nearby also were damaged, Funderburk said.

Liberty Utilities shut off gas to the town of 4,500 people following the incident and is still investigating the cause, the company’s director of operations, Jeff McChristian, said during the press conference. Repairs are ongoing, and he could not specify when gas service would be restored to the town.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.