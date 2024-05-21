French president Emmanuel Macron is to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

By The Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Australian and other tourists board an Australian Airforce Hercules as they prepare to depart from Magenta Airport in Noumea, New Caledonia, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Australia and New Zealand have sent airplanes to New Caledonia to begin bringing home stranded citizens from the violence-wracked French South Pacific territory. (LAC Adam Abela/Royal Australian Airfare via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAC Adam Abela]

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to New Caledonia, signaling French authorities’ growing confidence that reinforced security and emergency measures are bringing unrest on the French Pacific territory under control.

Government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot announced the trip. “He will go there tonight,” she said Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.