France rushes aid to Mayotte, with hundreds feared dead and hunger rising after Cyclone Chido

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescue workers and supplies to its Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Monday after the island group was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century. Authorities fear hundreds and possibly thousands of people have died.

Cyclone Chido leveled entire neighborhoods of metal shacks and other flimsy structures when it hit Mayotte, France’s poorest department, on Saturday. Entire hillside villages were reduced to a jumble of snapped trees and piles of corrugated metal and wooden frames of houses.

Authorities used military-style vehicles to clear trees from roads so rescuers and supplies can reach those in need.

French Health Minister Geneviève Darrieussecq said the official death toll stood at 14 but told France 2 television that was likely a major undercount “compared to the scale of the disaster.” The devastation itself — including damage to the main airport — hampered authorities’ ability to provide a casualty count and get basic necessities to survivors.

Electricity supplies and communication lines have been knocked out to large parts of Mayotte, and authorities are concerned about a shortage of drinking water. Meanwhile, the main hospital suffered extensive damage.

This photo provided Sunday Dec.15, 2024 by the Civil Security shows soldiers and rescue workers clearing a street in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities, Saturday Dec.14, 2024. (UIISC7/Securite civile via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

People were also starting to go hungry, according to Mayotte Sen. Salama Ramia. She told BFM-TV that many people heading to shelters found dire conditions.

“There’s no water, no electricity. Hunger is starting to rise. It’s urgent that aid arrives, especially when you see children, babies, to whom we have nothing concrete to offer,” she said.

Mayotte, the poorest place in the European Union, is a densely populated archipelago of around 300,000 people, most of whom are Muslim, that sits between Madagascar and the African continent. Many of its makeshift houses and roads were pummeled by Chido, which brought winds in excess of 220 kph (136 mph), according to the French weather service.

It was a category 4 cyclone, the second strongest on the scale, and the worst to hit Mayotte since the 1930s, Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville said.

Bieuville, the top French government official in the island group, told TV station Mayotte la 1ere on Sunday that the death toll from the cyclone was several hundred people and could even be in the thousands.

But he added it would be extremely hard to count the deaths and many might never be recorded, partly due to the Muslim tradition of burying people within 24 hours. Mayotte is also a destination for people from even poorer countries, like nearby Comoros and Somalia, who may have entered illegally and thus will be hard to track down.

Rescue teams and supplies have been sent from France and from the nearby French territory of Reunion, which is being used as a bridge to get help to Mayotte.

French authorities said more than 800 more personnel were expected to arrive in the coming days. The French government said it will use satellite data to assess the damage, prioritize aid and guide rescue teams.

Mayotte’s people have previously expressed discontent that their archipelago suffers from underinvestment and neglect by the French government. Last year, the French army moved to quell protests on the islands after a drought and mismanagement led to water shortages.

The French Interior Ministry said 1,600 police and gendarmerie officers were deployed soon after the cyclone struck to “help the population and prevent potential looting.”

Having pummeled Mayotte, the cyclone continued west and made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday. It is expected to affect the landlocked southern African nations of Malawi and Zimbabwe, although it has weakened significantly.

Local media in Mozambique reported three people died in the country’s north, but that was also a very early count. Aid agencies have warned that more than 2 million people could be affected in the country. Meanwhile, Comoros President Azali Assoumani said in a statement that the damage to his nation was minor.

In Mayotte, damage to the main airport, including to its control tower, meant only military aircraft were allowed to fly in and out, complicating the response. Darrieussecq, the health minister, said the main hospital had suffered extensive water damage to the surgery, intensive care, emergency and maternity departments.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau arrived Monday in Mamoudzou, the capital of Mayotte, according to TF1 television. French President Emmanuel Macron, who promised urgent help, was set to host a meeting on the situation at the Interior Ministry’s crisis center in Paris later Monday, his office said.

December through to March is cyclone season in the southwestern Indian Ocean, and southern Africa has been hammered by a series of strong ones in recent years. Cyclone Idai in 2019 killed more than 1,300 people, mostly in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Cyclone Freddy left more than 1,000 dead across several countries in the Indian Ocean and southern Africa last year.

___

Nouvian reported from Paris. Associated Press writer Monika Pronczuk contributed from Dakar, Senegal.

