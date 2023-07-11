Former soldier charged with plowing Humvee into a Georgia Army headquarters

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A former soldier who left the Army a decade ago has been charged with stealing a military Humvee and crashing it into an office building at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

On Monday, the armored vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building, which houses the offices of Fort Stewart’s commanding general and other top leaders. No one was injured.

Treamon Dominic Lacy, 39, was charged in federal court in Georgia with theft of government property and destruction of government property. The former Army staff sergeant served from 2002 to 2013, Fort Stewart officials said in a statement. Lacy was a wheeled-vehicle mechanic who deployed twice to Iraq.

Jordan Poe, an agent with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said in a court affidavit that security camera video showed Lacy getting out of the Humvee immediately following the crash. Someone detained him at the scene until military police arrived, Poe said.

The agent’s court statement said the Humvee was taken from a motor pool on Fort Stewart.

Lacy remained jailed in Liberty County Tuesday, where he was held without bond, according to online records. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Army investigators and Fort Stewart officials did not give a motive for the crash.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

