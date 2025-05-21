Former New York state trooper pleads guilty to faking his own shooting

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York state trooper pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he shot himself then falsely claimed he was wounded by an unknown gunman on a Long Island highway, prompting a regionwide search.

Thomas Mascia agreed to serve six months in jail, followed by five months of probation and continued mental health treatment as he formally changed his not guilty plea during a court appearance in Nassau County court in Mineola.

He also agreed, as part of his plea deal, to pay $289,000 in restitution for the overtime costs for officers during the three-day search for a nonexistent suspect. Mascia will be sentenced Aug. 20.

The West Hempstead resident had been charged with official misconduct, tampering with evidence and falsifying documents. He became a trooper in 2019 and resigned after being suspended without pay while state police launched a criminal investigation into the shooting.

Mascia’s parents, Dorothy and Thomas, were also expected to plead guilty Wednesday to firearms charges.

Mascia claimed he was shot in the leg on Oct. 30 by a driver parked on the shoulder of the Southern State Parkway, about a mile from his home.

The shooting prompted a massive search as the trooper said the suspect, who he claimed was a “dark-skinned” man, fled in a car bearing temporary New Jersey plates heading toward New York City.

Instead, prosecutors say, Mascia shot himself in a local park, stashed the gun, drove to the highway and called for backup. They say the ruse was an apparent bid to gain attention and sympathy.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Mascia’s lawyer, didn’t immediately comment. He previously said the former trooper, who resigned in January after his arrest, has been suffering from “untreated mental health issues” for years.

Mascia had appeared in court earlier this month to change his plea, but the judge at the time halted the proceedings after the former trooper said he did not feel well mentally and was receiving treatment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.