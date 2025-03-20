Former Mississippi teacher charged with using AI to create child sexual abuse videos of students

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi middle school teacher is facing federal charges that he used artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse videos of students, officials said.

Wilson Jones, 30, was arrested last week, though he resigned from Corinth Middle School last fall after the videos were first discovered, the Daily Journal reported.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators have identified at least eight underage victims who were Corinth School District students. School officials were first notified of inappropriate behavior in November, after a computer security application alerted to illicit content on Jones’ computer.

The Corinth school officials turned the information from their investigation over to the Mississippi Department of Education in late January, and state officials sent the complaint to Corinth police late last month.

Police and the FBI worked together and arrested Jones on March 12. A federal magistrate later set an unsecured bond of $20,000 and placed him on home confinement with GPS monitoring.

Jones is charged with production of a morphed image of child sexual abuse and possession of morphed images of child sexual abuse.

Defense attorneys for Jones didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the charges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.