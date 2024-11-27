Florida golfer fatally beaten with his own clubs in a random attack, police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida golfer has died after he was beaten with his own clubs and choked in what police believe was a random attack by a man with a history of violence whose family had just kicked him out of their home.

Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, was playing Monday afternoon at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club when Palm Beach Gardens police say he was attacked by 36-year-old Junior Boucher, who had been reported missing an hour earlier by his family. Court records show that earlier Monday, members of Boucher’s family had filed an eviction notice to remove him from their house.

According to a police report, witnesses heard Hiltebeitel scream, “He’s trying to kill me,” and then saw Boucher beating him with a club on the first fairway. Hiltebeitel tried to run away, but Boucher retrieved another club from Hiltebeitel’s bag and chased him into a pond, where he jumped on top of him, choked him and again beat him, police said.

Police Chief Dominick Pape said no connection has been found between Hiltebeitel and Boucher nor is there any immediate evidence of a confrontation or argument before the attack.

After the attack, Boucher stripped off his clothes and fled into the woods. Officers had to use a stun gun to subdue him. Boucher was being held without bond Wednesday after being charged with first-degree murder. He has previous arrests for domestic battery, battery on a police officer and drug possession.

Hiltebeitel, who had owned an organic snack food company, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Boucher, did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. It has a policy of not commenting on pending cases.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.