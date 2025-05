Florida airport closes after vehicle catches fire in parking garage, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida airport was closed Friday after a vehicle caught fire in a parking garage, officials said.

Arrivals and departures were halted at Jacksonville International Airport as firefighters contained the blaze in an hourly garage near the terminal, airport spokesman Greg Willis said. Officials were hoping to reopen later Friday.

No injuries were reported. Officials didn’t immediately know how badly the parking structure was damaged, but they estimated that dozens of vehicles were affected.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the fire.

