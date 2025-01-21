Fire chief with “gentle soul” killed while helping a couple stranded in rural Alabama

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A man fatally shot a fire battalion chief and wounded the driver of a car that hit a deer Sunday night in rural Alabama, authorities said.

The Coweta County fire department is mourning the death of James Bartholomew Cauthen, 54, remembering him as “an amazing, hard-working man with a gentle soul,” who worked for the department for more than 24 years, according to a Facebook post.

Cauthen was helping a couple whose car had struck a deer in Chambers County, Alabama, just west of the border with Georgia, the sheriff department wrote in a Facebook post. Cauthen, the battalion chief for the Coweta County Fire Rescue in Georgia, walked with the driver to a nearby property to ask for help because the couple couldn’t get service, Chambers County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Mike Parrish told WBLR.

Authorities said the property owner, William Randall Franklin, 33, opened fire on Cauthen and the driver, killing Cauthen and wounding the driver. The driver was armed and returned fire, wounding Franklin. Law enforcement then arrived and took the driver and Franklin to a hospital. The driver’s wife never left the car and was uninjured during the shootout.

Franklin will be arrested on a murder warrant once he is released, WBLR reported.

“Definitely an eerie sense of emptiness in the bay this morning,” Coweta County fire fighter Cody Darracott wrote on Facebook on Monday. The post described Cauthen, who worked for the department for 24 years, as the “epitome of a Godly, selfless, hardworking man.”

