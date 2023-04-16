Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities reported.

Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation, said via Twitter that the vessel Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage at around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle.

“Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure,” Washington State Ferries said. A tug boat was dispatched to the scene, and officials were opening an investigation.

The Pacific Northwest Coast Guard tweeted that it had crews on cutters and a helicopter responding to the scene.

It added that there were “no reported injuries or any reports of pollution.”

The Department of Transportation said on its website that the Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service “due to an issue with” the Walla Walla.

The website lists the vessel as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles. It is 440 feet in length with a draft of 18 feet.

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.

