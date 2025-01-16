Federal grand jury indicts a US tourist accused of burning down businesses in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A tourist from Missouri accused of burning down a hotel and other businesses in southwestern Puerto Rico earlier this month in a high-profile case that sparked a backlash against unruly visitors in the U.S. territory was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury.

Danielle Bertothy, 36, of St. Peters, Missouri, was arrested on arson charges and is scheduled to appear before a court in her home state on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This defendant will be held accountable for her dangerous actions that caused significant damage and put many lives at risk,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bertothy had an attorney.

The Jan. 2 blaze angered many in the U.S. territory, with authorities noting that the fire destroyed a bar, a hotel, a restaurant and a retail store in the coastal town of Cabo Rojo, a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Ángel Luis Marrero Negrón, who owns the property that was burned, started crying when he heard over the phone that Bertothy was indicted.

“People cannot come here to do as they wish and denigrate our work,” he said.

Negrón criticized Puerto Rico police, saying they were called twice because Bertothy was accused of harassing and swearing at customers before officials said she set fire to the businesses.

Police did not do their job, he said, adding that the suspect left Puerto Rico shortly afterward. At least one officer has been suspended as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident. Federal authorities then launched their own investigation in the U.S. mainland as people in Puerto Rico shared photographs and video online of Bertothy, demanding her arrest.

Negrón estimated that the fire caused half a million dollars in damage to his property, and that despite the cost, he hopes to rebuild. He also noted that many people were left without jobs, and that Luichy’s Seaside Hotel in Combate Beach was nearly full when the fire began, with 31 guests staying there.

If convicted, Bertothy could face between 5 and 20 years in prison.

