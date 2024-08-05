Family of 4 from Texas missing after boat capsizes in Alaska, report says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for four people who were missing after the boat they were on capsized near Homer in south-central Alaska on Saturday.

The missing were identified by a relative as a family of four from Troy, Texas — Mary and David Maynard, and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 7, the Anchorage Daily News reported Monday. Christi Wells, who provided a statement on behalf of Mary Maynard’s parents, said the family enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and traveling.

Wells said Mary Maynard, 37, was a traveling nurse and David Maynard, 42, stayed at home with the children and had a lawn care business.

A report came in Saturday evening that a 28-foot (8.5 meter) aluminum boat carrying eight people had begun taking on water, said Travis Magee, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. The Coast Guard notified other ships in the area of the situation, and a boat nearby rescued four people.

A search ensued and crews scoured the area but efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

Magee told The Associated Press he did not immediately have information on the people who were rescued. He also did not have additional information on the boat that sank or what may have led to the incident.

