Explosion destroys house in Pittsburgh area; no official word on any deaths, injuries

CRESCENT, Pa. (AP) — Emergency responders are at the scene of an explosion that destroyed a house in the Pittsburgh area near the Ohio River.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said the blast in Crescent Township in the northwest Pittsburgh suburbs was reported at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police, fire and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, dispatchers said.

Aerial images from the scene showed smoking ruins with the structure reduced to a pile of rubble and some large pieces lodged in trees above.

A Columbia Gas representative told reporters that company crews responded but determined that the house involved was not served by Columbia Gas but rather a private gas well on the property.

Officials said they couldn’t immediately confirm whether anyone was killed or injured.

The county’s emergency services department said the scene “is in a remote location and we’re asking everyone to avoid the area in order to allow responders access.”

