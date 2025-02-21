Explosion at a beachside resort in Hawaii injures 7 people and scatters debris

HONOLULU (AP) — An explosion at a Hawaii beachside resort injured seven people, including three in critical condition, and left a pile of debris in a popular tourist area of west Maui, according to police and video footage.

Preliminary investigations suggested liquefied petroleum gas, which supplies barbecue grills in the resort’s common area, was involved in the explosion, the Maui Police Department said. People in the surrounding area did not have to evacuate.

The explosion happened Thursday night the Aston at The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach in west Maui, police said. An email seeking comment was sent Friday to Aqua-Aston Hospitality, which operates the resort.

“Witness statements indicate a possible grill malfunction before the incident,” police said in a statement. “The official cause remains undetermined and is under active investigation.”

The seven injured people ranged in age from 18 to 74, police said.

Video of the area shows an explosion happening outside near a swimming pool, and that debris was scattered near the beach.

Kaanapali Beach is in Lahaina, several miles from the historic town that was destroyed by a deadly wildfire in 2023.

