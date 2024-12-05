Ex-Olympic freestyle skier and football player Jeremy Bloom joins X Games as CEO

DENVER (AP) — Jeremy Bloom is off to the X Games — not to compete for the first time, of course, but to become the organization’s new CEO.

The ex-Olympic freestyle skier and Colorado football player will step into the executive role, the company announced Thursday, and lead the annual summer and winter events as it transitions into a new, team-friendly format beginning in 2026 in addition to individual awards.

Over his career, the 42-year-old Bloom never got the chance to go for gold at X Games simply because the competition didn’t offer his signature event, moguls.

This, though, feels like another sort of win.

“The opportunity to lead the X Games is more than just a professional milestone — it’s a deeply personal honor,” Bloom said in a statement, with the winter X Games set to be held in Aspen, Colorado, next month. “Returning to my roots in sports and action sports, in particular, feels like coming home. The X Games is an iconic brand, and I have immense admiration and respect for our athletes, who are truly the best in the world.”

Well-versed in the world of business ventures and philanthropy, Bloom brings an athlete’s perspective to X Games, a sports franchise that MSP Sports Capital bought a majority interest from ESPN two years ago.

Bloom was a dual-sport standout, pursuing his Olympic dreams on the mogul-filled slopes and his NFL aspirations on the football field at Colorado. Bloom got caught in the NCAA crosshairs for wanting to play both sports and to have sponsors in skiing so he could fund his Olympic dreams. The NCAA denied his reinstatement to play football and still ski professionally after receiving endorsement money to fuel his Olympic dreams.

It was a different time two decades ago than it is now, where athletes can benefit from name, image and likeness.

Bloom was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006 as a wide receiver/kick returner and had a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers before branching out into philanthropy. In 2008, he started “Wish of a Lifetime,” a foundation that’s granted thousands of wishes for older adults.

Two years later, he co-founded the business-to-business marketing software company Integrate and served as the company’s CEO after it was acquired by Audax Private Equity. He stepped down to take over at X Games.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy as the leader of X Games,” said Jeff Moorad, a partner at MSP and executive chairman of X Games. “His dedication, athletic experience and proven track record of building and managing successful companies will be instrumental in continuing to elevate our X Games properties and the X Games League.”

In June, X Games introduced a new concept, where summer athletes in disciplines ranging from skateboarding, motocross and BMX compete as a team as well. Same with winter stars in snowboarding and skiing events. It’s a way for, say, freestyle skiing superstar Eileen Gu to combine with snowboarder Scotty James to contend for team prize money in addition to an individual title.

The plan is to expand to four global winter competitions and four more in the summer. Both leagues will be selected through a draft process and have a points system. Last season, X Games doled out around $2.4 million to athletes.

“I’m excited to work with the team to further elevate the X Games,” said Bloom, who’s also served on the board of trustees for U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

As for his discipline, moguls, not being in X Games, Bloom wrote via a text: “They don’t have my sport, (asterisk)yet.”

