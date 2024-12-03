Ex-ballerina sentenced to 20 years in Florida for manslaughter in husband’s killing

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020.

Manatee County court records show Circuit Judge Matt Whyte imposed the sentence Tuesday on Ashley Benefield, 32, after rejecting her request for a new trial based on allegations of juror misconduct.

Benefield contended that she killed her estranged husband, Doug Benefield, 58, in self-defense during an argument at her house in the Bradenton, Florida, area. Bradenton is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Tampa.

The Benefields were co-founders of the American National Ballet and Ashley Benefield is a former dancer.

She had been charged with second-degree murder, but the jurors opted for a lesser manslaughter offense after nearly seven hours of deliberations in July. The maximum sentence for that crime is 30 years behind bars when a firearm is used, while the murder charge carries a potential life prison term.

Before the sentencing, Whyte rejected defense motions for a new trial based on claims a juror failed to disclose a personal history involving domestic violence and that one juror improperly brought a cellphone into the jury room during deliberations, which the judge found had no merit.

Ashley Benefield’s attorney has said she will appeal the conviction and sentence.

